The Far South Coast Aboriginal community at Wallaga Lake has received $2.19million from the state government's Roads to Home program to upgrade some of the village's roads.
Minister for Planning and Homes Anthony Roberts said the program worked alongside Aboriginal communities to improve quality of life and economic opportunities by installing vital infrastructure like roads, curbing, guttering and drainage.
He said the investments also generate employment and training opportunities for local Aboriginal people.
Planned upgrades for Wallaga Lake under the Roads to Home program include upgrades and repairs to roads, curb and guttering and installation of street lighting. A fire trail road is also being investigated for evacuations.
The minister's announcement on Tuesday, November 1, coincided with a visit to the Wallaga Lake community by NSW shadow minister for Aboriginal affairs and treaty and for jobs, investment and tourism David Harris, local member Michael Holland and NSW shadow minister for regional transport and roads Jenny Aitchison.
Merrimans Local Aboriginal Land Council CEO Di McVeity said the land council made it a condition that any work done in the village used people from the local community.
R&C Civil, the company that has been contracted to work on the roads, is employing five people from the community.
"We told them you have to employ some of our guys and teach them," Ms McVeity said.
One barrier to finding employment is that many of the residents don't have cars and licences.
Ms McVeity is trying to get heavy truck licences for those who do drive, while the Red Cross is working on getting licences for others.
She was also having people trained to be baristas in the village's cultural centre so that it can be used as a function centre to provide an income stream before tours recommence.
"We have good programs so it is just putting them in housing," Ms McVeity said.
There are just 28 houses for the village's 150 residents but there was potential for two more houses given adequate funding.
There is a vandalised house that could be fixed for around $2500 to $3000, she said.
The land council's own office was also due for repair, but then asbestos was discovered in it so the council had to move into a house.
Once the council has new premises that will make another house available.
Ms McVeity said there was room to build more houses at the village if the community sub-divided the land.
"But they feel if they sub-divide they will lose their land because of what they have been through," Ms McVeity said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
