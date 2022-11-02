Bega District News
Roads to Home grant paves the way for Wallaga Lake community

By Marion Williams
Updated November 2 2022 - 2:33am, first published 2:30am
The upgrade to roads is providing employment and training to some members of the Wallaga Lake community. Picture supplied

The Far South Coast Aboriginal community at Wallaga Lake has received $2.19million from the state government's Roads to Home program to upgrade some of the village's roads.

