PHOTOS: How the Melbourne cup was celebrated around the Bega District

An array of people in colourful frocks and fascinators turned out to watch the race that stops the nation at clubs and pubs around the Bega District.
Although there was not a dedicated race day this year for the Bega Valley, people still turned out to watch the race day event in Melbourne from the big screens.
At Club Bega the atmosphere was quite grand, with elegant white and gold balloons as centrepieces at tables and array of women wearing their cup best.
A group of around 70 ladies held a golfing and cup day at Tathra Beach Country Club, with the ladies heading out for a hit in the morning, followed by games on a makeshift indoor putt putt circuit.
Tathra Ladies Golf Club Captain Anne-Marie Maley said the women had a fun day of playing golf, a lovely lunch of chicken and salads, and enjoyed competitions for best 'bought' and 'homemade' fascinators.
A big crowd of people gathered at Tathra Bowling Club when the clock struck 3pm to watch the race.
A colourful mix of people were there, some sporting fedoras, others who dusted off their best dress, and some wearing their high-vis work shirts after spending the morning on the tools.
There were clearly some winners when Gold Trip took out the major prize, with those lucky winners throwing their hands up in the air and cheering with glee as they counted their winnings.
For others, it was just time to get another drink.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
