Restoration works begin on historic Tathra Wharf

The first stage of the Tathra Wharf restoration works have begun to ensure the wharf is enjoyed by the community and visitors for generations to come.
Bega Valley Shire Council assets and operations director Ian Macfarlane said the scope of the six-stage works program being delivered by contractor GPM Marine Constructions was based on a detailed condition assessment of the structure carried out by marine engineers and divers, and in consultation with Heritage NSW.
"The works will essentially be 'like-for-like' and include repair or replacement of piles, structural timbers and decking, concrete footings and pads plus many ancillary items such as the hand rails, stock race and ladders," Mr Macfarlane said.
"The scope of the works also recognises the importance of the marine ecology beneath the wharf and includes harm minimisation measures, such as seahorse relocation by accredited divers and marine growth preservation and promotion of recolonisation."
RELATED COVERAGE:
Mr Macfarlane said the works needed to be undertaken in stages as the heavy equipment being used during the restoration cannot be placed on the original unrestored wharf structure.
"The contractor will initially work from the wharf ramp, which was replaced after the 2016 east coast low damage, and then across the remainder of the wharf," Mr Macfarlane said.
"Stage one works will involve the replacement of the stockyards and part of the stock race, as this will be used as the main public access to the wharf for fishers and visitors during later stages.
"The contractor's work site will occupy the lower portion of Wharf Road, to accommodate demolition waste, salvaged material, new timbers, storage containers and equipment.
"Vehicle and pedestrian access arrangements will be constrained during the works, however public access to the Wharf Café, museum and part of the wharf deck will be maintained throughout the duration of the works."
Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said the NSW government was investing $7.81million via Crown Lands to support the upgrade of the iconic wharf.
"This heritage-listed Tathra Wharf has become part of the character of the South Coast and this work will soon restore it to all its glory," Mr Anderson said.
"The upgrade is supporting jobs in the region while ensuring this much-loved piece of community infrastructure can remain a drawcard for tourists and locals alike."
READ MORE:
The works on the iconic Tathra Wharf are expected to take approximately 12 months to complete, weather permitting.
On completion of the substructure restoration, the wharf building is set to undergo works on cladding, weatherproofing and utility services. This will require a separate heritage approval and tender process.
The Tathra Wharf restoration program is funded under the NSW government's COVID-19 Stimulus Package.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.