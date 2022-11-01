State government silent on Cuttagee Bridge as council explores options

The battle to save the historic Cuttagee Bridge entered a new phase on Tuesday, November 1.
Over the course of the last year or so Bega Valley Shire Council failed to get funding to repair and restore the bridge from the state government's Fixing Country Bridges program, and the state government has not responded to a request to transfer responsibility for maintenance of the Bermagui-Tathra road.
The winding coastal road has several one-lane timber bridges that make it an iconic drive.
On Tuesday, BVSC Labor councillor Helen O'Neil visited the bridge with NSW MP Jenny Aitchison, shadow minister for regional transport and roads.
There they met with members of the community who want the bridge repaired and restored, and not replaced by a two-lane concrete bridge as is proposed.
The visit's timing was significant.
At its August meeting, council resolved to urgently seek an update from the state government on a proposal it take over ownership and therefore maintenance of Tathra-Bermagui Rd, including Cuttagee Bridge.
Were an answer not forthcoming by the end of October, council staff were tasked with preparing a report for councillors outlining the estimated cost to undertake an assessment on bridge replacement options, as well as a a cost benefit analysis "to guide a future decision on Cuttagee Bridge".
Options to be explored were a two-lane concrete structure, or a composite timber and concrete two-lane structure with timber superstructure.
Ms Aitchison said the Liberal state government had not taken over responsibility for 15,000km of roads from local councils, as it had committed to at the last election.
"After nearly four years, the government has failed to take back one single kilometre of any regional roads in the state," she said.
"Once again, the hopes of regional motorists and cash-strapped regional councils have been dashed that the glacial roll out of the program would be sped up, and provide some real relief for road users."
On Tuesday, Ms Aitchison explained that by reclassifying roads as state roads, the NSW government would then become responsible for maintenance, and "if you go from local to regional there are bigger buckets of money available" to do that.
The bridge underwent emergency repairs in January, the load limit has been reduced from 25-tonne to 15-tonnes and the speed limit lowered from 10 kilometres per hour to 5kmh.
Cr O'Neil said the state of the bridge had got to the point that locals in the area getting deliveries were always asked on which side of the bridge they live.
Having a strong and safe bridge was also critical in times of natural disaster for evacuating people and access by emergency services, she said.
However, council has no funding available with just $456,000 available to spend on all the shire's bridges.
"We have been through the council's finances backwards and forwards and have no money to do anything with the bridge," Cr O'Neil said.
"We have no funding and nowhere to apply for funding.
"This is the last chance to get it right."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
