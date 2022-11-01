Volunteers needed for Tathra Wharf to Waves returning to the Far South Coast in 2023

Tathra Wharf to Waves event organisers say they need around 150 volunteers to make it the annual success Far South Coast locals know and love.
The event is scheduled to run over the weekend of March 4 and 5 in early 2023 and will include a beach fun run, mountain bike ride, and the much loved 600 or 1200 metre ocean swim.
Event coordinator David O'Connor said the first point of call was to engage community members who would be happy to contribute anywhere between three hours to a whole weekend to make the fundraising event successful.
Some of the volunteer opportunities included adjudicating and timekeeping, facilitating participants and marshalling, set-up and pack down, helping on the barbeque or selling food and beverages.
Mr O'Connor said the event would also have an ethos of sustainability and so it also needed volunteers to help with waste minimisation efforts.
The first Tathra Wharf to Waves event was held in 2002 to help raise funds to support the Tathra Community Preschool and the Tathra Surf Life Saving Club.
Proceeds have since been shared equally between the club, preschool, and Tathra Public School for improvements to buildings and purchase of necessary equipment and resources.
"It's been a tough couple of years with COVID and so all three of those organisations do need support, in particular the primary school.
"The P&C has needed a lot of support to get things up and running again," said Mr O'Connor.
A donation is also usually given to Tathra Rural Fire Service for their assistance in the fun run and bike ride and to Clean Energy for Eternity to assist with solar projects in the community.
Funds are raised via entry fees, with the swimming event usually bringing in the biggest crowds. There will also be merchandise, as well as food and drinks sold on the day to raise money.
"Some people take this event very seriously from a competitive standpoint, but the vast majority of people are here to enjoy the event and that swim," said Mr O'Connor.
The 2023 event will also be launching its partnership with preventative mental health organisation batyr.
While none of the funds from the event will go to batyr, but the charity will be using the event as a launching pad to start up youth mental health initiatives such as interactive workshops in the Bega Valley.
"Off the back of this event we're going to be engaging with all the local high schools, and linking up to the TAFE and university in Bega and also I'm in touch with the PCYC," said Mr O'Connor.
Workshops will be run for young people aged 12 - 24 and be focused on removing stigma around mental health to helping young people to seek help.
"It links to the idea of sustainability and community getting a benefit and we will be setting up a long-term partnership with batyr for this event to continue to make a difference," he said.
The register your interest to volunteer for Tathra Wharf to Waves the event click here.
