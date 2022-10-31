Black Sorrows to headline long-awaited benefit concert for Social Justice Advocates

It's been a long time coming, but this weekend will finally see iconic Australian band The Black Sorrows headline a huge show at Pambula.
The major benefit concert for the Social Justice Advocates was originally planned for November 2021, but was postponed due to the pandemic lockdown
Then in April 2022 it had to be postponed again, due to a waterlogged venue.
Well, it's happened again - the outdoor venue at Oaklands and Longstocking Brewery is again too wet to host the concert.
However, this time it is definitely going ahead - inside the Oaklands Event Centre.
READ ALSO:
There will be seated tickets on the terraces and general admittance tickets on the floor (bring your own chair). Numbers are limited so book early.
Headlining the show is the multi-award winning Black Sorrows with Joe Camilleri at the helm.
Supporting the Black Sorrows will be some of the South Coast's finest and most loved musical acts - The Figmentz, Mojo, Lillian McVeity, Don't Come Mondays and Alice Wiebe.
The Concert for Social Justices Advocates of the Sapphire Coast is being held this Sunday, November 6.
It is sure to be an amazing and uplifting experience, raising funds for a great cause.
Gates open at 2.15pm for a 3pm start.
This event is fully catered, so no BYO alcohol.
Tickets via Trybooking, click here
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.