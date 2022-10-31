Bega District News
State Labor politicians told of multiple transport issues in the Bega Valley

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated November 1 2022 - 11:26am, first published October 31 2022 - 9:43pm
Member for Bega Michael Holland with Shadow Minister for Aboriginal Affairs & Treaty and Shadow Minister for Jobs Investment and Tourism, David Harris and Shadow Minister for Regional Transport & Roads, Jenny Aitchison.

Multiple transport issues are affecting Bega Valley businesses, causing concern in areas as diverse as tourism and education, a roundtable hosted by member for Bega Michael Holland heard.

Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

