Multiple transport issues are affecting Bega Valley businesses, causing concern in areas as diverse as tourism and education, a roundtable hosted by member for Bega Michael Holland heard.
Dr Holland was joined by Shadow Minister for Aboriginal Affairs & Treaty and Shadow Minister for Jobs Investment and Tourism, David Harris and Shadow Minister for Regional Transport & Roads, Jenny Aitchison for the roundtable, as the Labor opposition starts gearing up for next year's NSW state election.
Jamie Klemm, owner of Sapphire Coast Buslines raised multiple issues and said every time Jellat Jellat flooded buses had to be re-routed but there was no funding for the extra time and costs associated with the longer journeys.
Why is there no bus stop at the airport?- Jamie Klemm, Sapphire Coast Buslines
It was made all the more difficult because her husband and co-owner of the business Anton Klemm, was out at 4.30am with a chainsaw to clear the roads for the school buses.
Assets and operations director at council Ian Macfarlane who was also at the roundtable said they could have contacted council but Ms Klemm said students were on the school bus at 7.30am, before council was open at 9am.
Flash flooding at Burragate could strand the bus and students, but poor mobile reception meant there was no way of letting parents know their children were safe.
Cuttagee Bridge load limits (due to its state of repair) has resulted in Ms Klemm having to "knock back charters every week", she said.
It can take up to three years to get a new bus route approved.- Ken Connell, Eden Buses
Ken Connell of Eden Buses said it was taking up to three years to get new bus service routes approved by the state government.
Ms Klemm was frustrated that there was no bus stop at the airport and that bus stops were not prioritised in the centre of towns. She said bus stops needed to be in places where children would be watched over by the community rather than hidden away.
Cr Joy Robin raised the east/west transport corridor (Brown Mountain) and said while it was great to see the investment in Eden, people needed to be able to get here. An alternative east/west corridor has been raised by council for several years.
Imlay Road had been identified as an option, but the unsealed section owned by Forestry NSW would need to be sealed before the State Government would take it over. It has led to frustration that government departments appear unable to work together for the greater good of a regional area.
Sergeant Brad Ross of the Highway Patrol made the point that in order to get road upgrades, they had to rely on crash data and fatalities, something he was uncomfortable doing. He said it was counterintuitive as the aim was to make roads as safe as possible.
Cycling advocate Doug Reckord of the Bega Tathra Safe Ride still wanted to see the route finished although council voted against the section crossing Jellat Jellat because of costs, flood risks and whole of life costs affecting council's stretched finances.
He spoke about rail trails and the success of the Tumbarumba project but Mr Macfarlane pointed out there was often something there already with the development of rail trails.
"They have a level of builtness and we don't have that level of infrastructure. For us it means a completely new build," he said.
Tracey Harrison of Australian Training Coming which has an office in the Bega Valley Regional Learning Centre, Merimbula said transport and TAFE were related issues when you had young people on the road to Moruya or Canberra at 4.30am in order to get to their TAFE classes because those courses weren't available in the Bega Valley.
"The take up of apprenticeships is affected and often not supported by parents," she said.
The lack of skilled labour was having a huge effect at council, CEO Anthony McMahon said. And those with qualifications were being "tapped on the shoulder" by Snowy Hydro or Roads and Maritime Services.
"Everyone's competing but there's not enough people. Costs are going through the roof and on every grant we don't have enough money," Mr McMahon said.
He said regional training needed to be linked with regional work.
Lack of EV charging stations has prompted council to look at issuing an expression of interest for private landholders to work together with council, to find the best locations so that funding could be sought, Mr McMahon said.
Further south in the shire, Wonboyn and it capacity to be cut off due to flooding, was raised by Cr Robin and Mr Macfarlane. During the last two years Water Gums Bridge had been underwater several times, sometimes leaving families split, Cr Robin said.
Mr Macfarlane said he spent a lot of time putting in for grants but it could be difficult to find something that fitted the criteria.
He said the bridge needed to be raised two metres and with it the approaches on the road but at that point Aboriginal heritage had to be taken into account, something he said was very complex.
Council projects and Twyford Theatre have suffered long delays as they waited for the NSW Government to give the go ahead, even after Local Aboriginal Land Councils had given the work the green light (in the case of Twyford Theatre).
Shadow Minister for Regional Transport & Roads, Jenny Aitchison said as Opposition it was "about holding the NSW Government to account".
"The NSW Government has confirmed that no regional roads had been transferred under the Liberals and Nationals 2019 election commitment to reclassify and transfer 15,000 kilometres of roads," she said.
"That to my mind is a breach of promise," she said.
"The government identified more barriers to transfers including defects and remediation work that would need to happen before the government transferred roads back from regional councils.
"With a year of intense floods like we have had, the government has let down councils, who have been desperate for these roads to be taken back," Ms Aitchison said.
Ms Aitchison said there were flaws in the $250 Regional Seniors Travel Card program preventing its use on some buses in the network.
She said if roads and transport were not working it played into other issues such as education, tourism and business.
