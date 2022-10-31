Halloween treats as Bega children dress to impress

The threatening storm held off long enough for Bega families to enjoy an evening out trick or treating for Halloween.
Candy collections continued to grow - and be devoured - as children of all ages took the opportunity to walk the streets with their friends and families.
From this reporter's experience, everyone who stopped by for a treat was really well behaved - even if they looked rather gruesome!
Click or swipe through the above photo gallery for a selection of costumes that were on show, with thanks to the families for sending them through.
If you have others to add, please get in touch via ben.smyth@begadistrictnews.com.au
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
