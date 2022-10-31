Bega High timber student Woti Fastingata nominated to have major work displayed at InTech showcase

Industrial technology timber and furniture student Woti Fastingata has been nominated to potentially have his major work displayed at the annual 2022 InTech showcase.
Mr Fastingata has been doing timber since year 7 and said over the years he saw a lot of coffee table designs, but wanted to create something a little more distinctive.
"Just seeing four legs and a flat top was really unappealing to me. I wanted to create something unique."
He drew on a technique called bent lamination he learnt in year 11 to create the "s" shaped legs - a major design feature of his piece.
"Creating something unique and beautiful that I could look at every day and be proud of - that's what inspired me," he said.
Mr Fastingata's piece was highly sentimental for him because he sourced around 70% the timber from a friend who recently passed away, as well as blackwood timber from his teacher.
"Being gifted that from him was a massive opportunity that I was grateful to take up.
"To make something beautiful with his timber made me really happy," he said.
He said the curved legs of his coffee table could be linked to a French style curve but he was not influenced by it or any pictures he saw online.
"I just made the design myself by using 3D modelling and sketching," he said.
The design of the coffee table was built around the legs, which he built first using a process called bent lamination where he fused together 12 thin strips by soaking and steaming the wood to make it more pliable.
Using a wooden form, the legs were slowly bent into the desired shape - a very "time consuming process," he explained.
"I had to bend four identical legs and that was really hard but it turned out really well."
Although he originally planned to create a single drawer, but later decided on two because he thought it made the design more symmetrical and created "a piece of art, rather than just a tabletop and four legs".
He used a dove tail router machine to join the corners of the drawers and said his only cost during the entire process was the drawer railings.
He said timber as a subject allowed him to get out of his own headspace and "into the workplace".
"It was such a great way to spend every day, just refocusing on something else besides maths or chemistry."
Mr Fastingata said he might gift the piece to his grandparents until he has his own home.
After fishing school, he planned to look into doing construction or furniture making to continue on with the skills he learnt
"I've learnt so many processes and it's kind of a waste if I don't do anything with it," he said.
To allow the public to view more incredible major works from students of Bega High, the school is holding an exhibition from 4pm until 6pm on Tuesday, November 15.
Year 11 hospitality students will be catering the event, so please call the school before November 8 to register your interest in attending for the purpose of catering.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
