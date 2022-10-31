Bega High's Olivia Upton selected to have major work displayed at 2022 TEXStyle HSC exhibition

Bega High year 12 Textiles and Design student Olivia Upton has been selected to display her major work at the 2022 TEXStyle HSC exhibition in Sydney.
Ms Upton's quilt with native flower embroidery was selected as it showed exemplary skills within the subject and was deemed worthy of inclusion in the display of the best works from around NSW.
Only 40 exhibitors from around the state are chosen each year.
Ms Upton felt her piece was selected due to the intricate level of detail she included in her design and the fact it was highly creative.
Year 12 year advisor Matt Collins said he had often seen textiles students make items of clothing such as dresses, but Ms Upton's work was very unique.
"Typically when they select these pieces they want to see innovation, so what's selected usually hasn't necessarily been seen before," he said.
Sewing was still a fairly new skill for Ms Upton, who only started textiles as a subject in year 11.
She chose to make a quilt for her major work after wanting to make something practical and seeing quilts in a local doctor's surgery.
She chose to feature native botanicals.
"I just love Australian flowers. I love the raw beauty of them and how wild they are," she said.
Ms Upton used organic cotton and wool where she could to contribute to an overall sustainable design and said she was influenced by the movement to use eco-friendly materials.
"Cotton is a soft fabric that's absorbent so it has those comfortable properties and then with wool it has heat and cooling capacity," she said.
She used her research skills to source the floral cotton patches online and had them custom printed.
Through a process of experimentation, she decided to create a wreath centrepiece out of her favourite native flora - eucalyptus, bottlebrush, and wattle flowers.
Although she had planned to hand-embroider the flowers, the process proved too difficult and time consuming so she used a machine to create the intricate designs.
Ms Upton started the piece in term one of year 12 and has been working on it during her nine available periods per cycle with textiles, as well as time after school.
After the exhibition, Ms Upton said she would like to use the piece as a decorative wall hanging "or keep it safe in my cupboard" as not to damage the work.
She said although she planned to study nursing in Melbourne, she might continue to use her sewing skills as a hobby, "but I don't see myself doing it commercially or anything".
To allow the public to view more incredible major works from students of Bega High, the school is holding an exhibition from 4pm until 6pm on Tuesday, November 15.
Year 11 hospitality students will be catering the event, so please call the school before November 8 to register your interest in attending for the purpose of catering.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
