Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Far South Coast surf lifesavers test jet ski skills at Bermagui, Pambula

MW
By Marion Williams
November 1 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rescue water craft operators from Surf Life Saving NSW Far South Coast branch were put through their paces at the annual proficiency session at Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club. Photo supplied.

Jet skis are a really important part of modern surf life saving, so testing lifesavers' proficiency with them is key.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.