Narooma Kinema showing Kosciuszko feral horses film Where the Water Starts

Updated November 1 2022 - 12:12am, first published 12:00am
Narjong, the water healing ceremony held on Long Plain in Kosciuszko National Park in March 2019. Picture by South Coast photographer John Ford

Narooma Kinema will this month screen the film Where the Waters Start, which explores the issue of feral horses in Kosciuszko National Park.

