Spring into Mumbulla's school fair for day of family fun

Mumbulla School's Spring Fair promises to be a family day of fun, food and frivolity.
The event is taking place this Saturday, November 5, from 11am until 3pm at the school on Bega St, Bega.
The annual Spring Fair is a fundraising event for the school and includes children's activities, face-painting, handmade products, plants, book sales, food, coffee and ice-cream as well as class performances and a paper plane competition.
Win prizes at the Tombola, enjoy fresh lemonade and find new threads at the second-hand clothing stall.
Other activities include storytelling, short films with Mumbulla School history, nature pressing decorations, a scavenger hunt, flower crown making, and student musical performances.
EFTPOS facilities are limited so take some cash.
Mumbulla School for Rudolf Steiner Education is an independent, co-educational, non-denominational school providing education from Kindergarten through to Grade 6.
Call 6492 3476 or go to mumbullaschool.com.au for more information.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.