Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Spring into Mumbulla's school fair for day of family fun

Updated October 31 2022 - 12:58am, first published 12:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fun for all the family at Mumbulla School Spring Fair, November 5. Picture supplied

Mumbulla School's Spring Fair promises to be a family day of fun, food and frivolity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.