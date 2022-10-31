Old Bega Hospital restoration heads into new round of tenders

The shining sun was a welcome sight on Sunday as the Friends of the Old Bega Hospital enjoyed the return of their spring fair.
The gorgeous spring weather also brought into stark relief the dilapidated state of the heritage-listed building and what it could be.
The campaign to restore the building has been a labour of love ever since it was ravaged by fire in 2004.
Eighteen years later and those carrying the torch for its resurrection are still facing hurdles.
In June this year, excitement was in the air as tenders were finally called for the restoration of the Old Bega Hospital and grounds into a community and cultural centre.
However, when all the tenders came back well over the available budget, it was once again back to the drawing table.
The OBH is owned by Crown Lands and looked after by a Reserve Land Management board.
President of the Friends of the Old Bega Hospital community group and land manager board member Richard Bomford said it was expected a new round of tenders were to be called this week following a rethink on the scope of restoration plans.
According to government documents, the project to redevelop the site into a community cultural centre has received in the order of $5million - $3million from the regional community development fund, $1,551,085 from the Black Summer bushfire recovery fund, and $463,100 in Crown Reserves Improvement funding.
While the board and Friends await the outcome of a new round of tenders, Mr Bomford highlted some of the significant expenses the project faced.
"It needs a whole new roof and stormwater connections, access roads, to be connected to the sewer, a new electricity supply throughout and to meet all current fire regulations - and all that has to be done under the heritage requirements," he told the Bega District News.
The challenges - and the successes - were shared with the many visitors to the OBH at Sunday's "Raise the Roof Spring Fair", the first since the COVID lockdowns.
Typically held annually, the day works as a fundraiser for the Friends of OBH as well as an opportunity for the wider community to experience what a lovely precinct is there and which could be more widely utilised once it's restored.
Mr Bomford said Sunday's event raised around $2000 for the volunteer group, which included a generous contribution from Bendigo Bank.
Money the Friends have been collecting over the years will be put towards fitting out and furnishing the community centre once a "bare bones restoration" was completed.
"All the Friends' expenditure is on hold for now until the tenders come back, which we're all looking forward to seeing," Mr Bomford said.
