South Coast Gig Guide, November 1-7

Drive Time at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-6pm
Benn Song at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm
Steve Martin at Tura Marrang Library for Words and Music, Tura Beach 11am-12pm
The Hoops at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Blues-A-Rama at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. Kara Coen 5.30pm-6.15pm, Howlin' Mitch 6.45pm-7.45pm. Chris Harland Blues Band 8.15pm-9.30pm
Sam Stevenson at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Joe Quennell at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Ricky Bloomfield at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
Loose Change at The Grand, Bega. 8.30pm-11.30pm
Tim McMahon at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Blues-A-Rama at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. Tony Jaggers 12pm-1pm, Drive Time 1.30pm-3pm, Moondog 3.30pm-5.30pm, Damon Davies & Jay McMahon 6pm-8pm, Howlin' Mitch & the Habaneros 8.30pm-10pm
Infrequency - cutting edge electronic artists Bassling, Dron Skot, Bernards Gray, The DJ Ruined My Wedding Day and MystMach together at Navigate Arts, 1140 Tathra-Bermagui Road Tanja. Workshops from 1pm. Performances from 6pm. Tickets via Eventbrite.
Boukaboo at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5.30pm-8.30pm
Nethercote Factory Blackboard Night at Nethercote Hall, Nethercote. 6pm-9pm. $5 donation at the door. Enquiries call Carol 0487 899 677
Robyn Martin with special guest Lillian McVeity at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 6.30pm-9.30pm $15 at the door or $10 presales. Call 6493 3156
Matt Preo at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Strutt at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
Blues-A-Rama at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. Chris Harland BluesBand. 1pm-2pm. Candelo Blues Club Jam 2pm-5pm. $5 cover charge.
Salt at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Loose Change at Great Southern Hotel, Eden. 1pm-4pm
The Black Sorrows, The Figmentz, Sam Stevenson's Don't Come Mondays, Lillian McVeity and Alice Weibe at Concert for the Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast at Oaklands, Pambula. 3pm-8.30pm. Tickets $30/$55/$75 via Trybooking.com
Strutt at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-6pm
Steve Tyson & The Train Rex at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Craig Sinclair at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm
Tim McMahon at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
The Hoops at Cobargo Pub, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
