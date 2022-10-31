Bega District News
Bega High timber student Kyarna Boulton nominated to have major work displayed at InTech showcase

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated October 31 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:30am
Kyarna Boulton with her surfboard, designed as a major work for her year 12 HSC as a student of the subject Industrial Design Timber Products and Furniture Technologies. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

Industrial Technology Timber and Furniture student Kyarna Boulton has been nominated to potentially have her major work displayed at the annual 2022 InTech showcase.

