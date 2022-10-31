Bega High timber student Kyarna Boulton nominated to have major work displayed at InTech showcase

Industrial Technology Timber and Furniture student Kyarna Boulton has been nominated to potentially have her major work displayed at the annual 2022 InTech showcase.
InTech is an exhibition of outstanding Major Projects from HSC Industrial Technology students across NSW.
Ms Boulton said she loved having the opportunity to do timber at school and said since staring high school had wanted to do it as a subject in year 11 and 12.
She was the first of her two older siblings to do timber and was one of six female students who completed the subject in 2022, along with three male students.
Kyarna Boulton has been involved in nippers and surf life saving since the time she could walk, so it was only natural she would chose to make a surfboard for her major project.
"I am a surfer, I've always loved the ocean," she said.
She remembered seeing a student in year 12 when she started high school make a surfboard and was inspired.
"I thought it was really cool and something I would want to make as well," she said.
Ms Boulton used a mix of timber purchased and sourced locally from friends. For raw materials she used timbers including Paulownia, cedar, banksia and plywood.
To create the shape of the board, she used a computer animated drafting program which allowed her to create a 3D model of the board and work out the best shape, volume, and width.
From there, the series of files could be loaded onto a laser cutter.
Once the hollow implant made of plywood was cut out - essentially like the frame or the guts of the board - she then glued and pieced it all together.
From there Ms Boulton used a block plane combined with sanding techniques to shape the rails on either side.
A bandsaw was used to hand-cut the shapes on the bottom of the board, where a mixture of Paulownia and cedar make a mirrored design "like a butterfly effect," she said.
"It was quite a tedious process," she said.
She put in countless hours over the last six to eight months to perfect the shape of the board and create something she could one day ride in the ocean.
"I didn't want it to just be a basic surfboard," she said.
To ensure the board was properly sealed before taking it for a spin, Ms Boulton hired Tathra maker Raw Surfboards to assist her with the fibreglassing.
The total cost of the materials and to have the glassing done was around $1300, but the final product is truly priceless when you add up the amount of hours spent working it.
Ms Boulton hoped to use the board "at least once to see if it works", but said it might end up mounted on the wall to ensure it's not broken.
She said she wasn't sure what career path to take yet, but wanted to have the opportunity to go to university when she was ready to decide what to do.
She planned to travel to Europe next year with friends.
"I'm just not sure what I want to do yet so I'm going to figure that out," she said.
To allow the public to view more incredible major works from students of Bega High, the school is holding an exhibition from 4pm until 6pm on Tuesday, November 15.
Year 11 hospitality students will be catering the event, so please call the school before November 8 to register your interest in attending for the purpose of catering.
