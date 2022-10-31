Bega Valley's own Jo Dodds will once again take the stories and the human face of climate change impacts to the world stage as she attends COP27 in Egypt.
The 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference is being held from November 6-18.
As president of Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action, Ms Dodds will be attending the two-week conference alongside global government officials and delegates, as well as representatives from academia, business, media, and climate organisations from around the world.
It will be the second year Ms Dodds and Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action have attended the UN conference - last year's was held in Glasgow, Scotland.
"Bushfire survivors have experienced first-hand the consequences of climate change," Ms Dodds said.
"I'll be using my time at COP to make sure that policymakers remember that every degree of warming that we allow will have a direct impact on the number of lives lost due to climate change."
READ ALSO:
The focus of this year's conference will be on firming up previous climate financing commitments, as well developing a new funding scheme for addressing loss and damage from climate change.
"At COP, I'll be calling for the full damage done to people and their communities by climate change to be accounted for," Ms Dodds said.
"I'll be sharing the stories of what bushfire survivors have already lost, as well as what so many of us stand to lose - loved ones, our health, workplaces, vital infrastructure, and most importantly, our sense of safety.
"I hope that by sharing these stories on a world stage, policymakers will clearly see the impacts of climate change are already upon us, and they must act quickly to reduce emissions drastically this decade - every second counts.
"Communities are coming together with a great sense of purpose now."
Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action is a non-partisan, community organisation made up of bushfire survivors, firefighters and local councillors, working together to call on leaders to take action on climate change.
BSCA formed shortly after the Tathra and District fire in March 2018, and its founding members were all impacted by bushfires, including the Black Summer bushfires in 2019-20, Blue Mountains in 2013, Black Saturday in 2009 and Canberra in 2003.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.