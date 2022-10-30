Tathra's weed warriors give coastline its monthly dose of TLC

Tathra Land Care (TLC) held another of its monthly working bees last weekend, looking for bitou bush.
Fortunately, the group had very good weather and plenty of volunteers as they scoured the area from Kianinny Bay to behind the Tathra Hotel.
TLC coordinator Jim Kelly said they cover this area every two years, just like the other 18 areas on their agenda.
"We found two large bitou bush that we removed with our mattocks. In addition we also picked up some rubbish and removed some other weeds.
"After 30 years we do not find a lot of bitou bush, but there has been an increase of other weeds in the last two years.
"These weeds are bridle creeper that we have had under control for many years, turkey rhubarb which is a new one and has spread very quickly lately, and asparagus fern which is a garden escapee and is very difficult to remove. All three have been spreading in many places.
"We also come across and remove fireweed wherever we go - it is now growing in many places in Tathra.
"We would like to suggest to the residents of Tathra that they remove fireweed from their immediate vicinity, maybe with the help of neighbours. It should be bagged and dumped.
"Doing this will help to stop its spread to some extent within the town."
