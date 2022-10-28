Bega District News
Solar-powered success for Quaama boat racing students

Updated October 28 2022 - 4:50am, first published 4:30am
Quaama students celebrate their trophy-winning efforts at a recent solar-powered boat race challenge. Picture supplied

Two teams of students from Quaama Primary School raced their solar powered boats at the NSW State Competition on Saturday, October 22, and came back with trophies for second and third.

