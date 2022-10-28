Solar-powered success for Quaama boat racing students

Two teams of students from Quaama Primary School raced their solar powered boats at the NSW State Competition on Saturday, October 22, and came back with trophies for second and third.
The students and their supporters who travelled to Sydney for the event were very excited to watch their boats compete so effectively.
The annual race was organised by the Engineering Department of UNSW and included solar car racing as well as the boats.
"All the work the students did learning about design and how to make their boats work paid off with such an impressive result for our first time racing in Sydney," said class teacher Matthew Farran.
Mr Farran said the competition was the culmination of a school project for the senior students at Quaama, during which they built boats and raced them over 10 metres in a specially built pool.
All Quaama students watched the races at school that decided which boats went to Sydney.
Now that they have had this experience, Mr Farran said his students were looking forward to next year when they plan to enter cars as well as boats.
They were keen to encourage other local schools to get involved as well and to host races at Quaama to find the Bega Valley's best young solar vehicle designers.
For more information, contact Quaama School on 6493 8213.
