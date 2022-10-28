Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Innovative new machinery a great investment for industrial tech students at Bega High

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated October 28 2022 - 5:17am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Year 12 TAS student Woti Fastigata and relieving head teacher of TAS and year 12 advisor Matt Collins standing next to the CNC machine in the department's workshop at Bega High. Picture by Ellouise Bailey.

Bega High has invested in the future of its students undertaking technological and applied studies, with an innovative piece of machinery called a Computer Numeric Control.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.