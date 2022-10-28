Innovative new machinery a great investment for industrial tech students at Bega High

Bega High has invested in the future of its students undertaking technological and applied studies, with an innovative piece of machinery called a Computer Numeric Control.
The machine is run by a computer program and used for more accurately cutting out shapes in wood.
A CNC machine is not cheap, typically costing around $25,000. But it was an investment school principal Scott Defina thought was worthwhile for students.
Relieving head teacher of TAS and Year 12 advisor Matt Collins said the school was trying to build the capacity of the equipment available in the workshop to be used by students from Year 7-12.
He said the TAS unit was focused on introducing students in younger grades to the computer software necessary to use the machine, such as programs Fusion 360 and Adobe Illustrator.
"It's going to really help with improving designs, improving their outcomes with HSC results. It just opens up another door for our students," he said.
The computer design software enables the students to create designs accurate to within hundredths of a millimetre.
Mr Collins said in the past students would have to try to navigate cutting shapes by using a hand router, a process that was much less accurate.
He said in the past few years he had HSC students whose major works would have benefitted greatly from one of these machines.
Although the school's machine wasn't quite up and running yet due to teachers still needing to complete training for it, one departing Year 12 student had the opportunity to use a CNC at a colleague's house
Year 12 TAS student Woti Fastigata said without the machine he wouldn't have been able to create the unique shape of the legs on his coffee table.
"To get all the sides parallel would have been impossible to do by hand.
"It was really handy to be able to use one of these [CNC] because it mean I could machine it flat for all four legs," he said.
In another win for the school and evidence of the worthwhile investment in the machine, Woti's coffee table has been nominated for possible inclusion in InTech, an annual exhibition of outstanding major works across NSW.
Mr Collins said the new machine would open up a lot of doors for TAS students, but also for students across other departments such as textiles, who could benefit from using the machine to cut material.
"We could see the investment was beyond industrial arts and TAS. It's something we could use not just in our own department, but in other areas of the school too.
"We're very, very lucky to have this on hand", he said.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
