Help develop disaster resilience action plans with interactive workshop

Bega Valley Shire Council is inviting the community to help develop new approaches and tools to better prevent, prepare, respond and recover from natural disaster events.
Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said the My Resilient Neighbourhood workshop on Tuesday, November 8, will give residents the strategies and tools to work with their neighbours to understand risks, roles and responsibilities to mitigate these risks by developing neighbourhood action plans.
"Workshop participants will learn about the Resilience Blueprint for Southern NSW developed by the Canberra Region Joint Organisation and its member councils, which includes Bega Valley Shire Council," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
"As disaster events become more frequent, intense and prolonged, neighbourhood preparedness is more important than ever.
"Together we can develop practical, grassroots solutions for how neighbourhoods respond to disasters using our knowledge, skills, assets, networks, capacity and capabilities.
"This interactive workshop will include a digital map that allows participants to see predicted impacts of disasters in our local area, gives a unique perspective of how events occur and how you and your neighbours can prepare and respond to them."
The My Resilient Neighbourhood workshop is on Tuesday, November 8, at the Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre from 5-8.30pm. A light dinner will be provided.
Bookings are essential via Eventbrite, as places are limited.
