Grandparents' Day celebrated at St Patrick's, Day for Daniel marked with red to teach kids about safety

Grandparents have shared story time and a delicious morning tea with their grandchildren at St Patrick's Primary in Bega to mark Grandparents' Day on October 30.
Assistant principal Val Sheahan said the school community was extremely happy to welcome grandparents back after the pandemic had prevented their participation in the much beloved annual celebration for the last three years.
The grandparents were read to by the students who sat within a circle amongst their year group.
Following this, students from year five and six sung a rendition of She'll Be Coming Round The Mountain accompanied by a guitarist.
Later tea and coffee was served with a light morning tea for the school's guests.
Grandparents and children were also invited to wear red to mark Day for Daniel to remember Daniel Morcombe, who was abducted from the Sunshine Coast in 2003 when he was 13 years old.
The school also engaged the children in child safety education activities throughout the day.
