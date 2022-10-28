Bega District News
Telstra investigating internet outage at Nethercote

Updated October 28 2022 - 12:14am, first published 12:08am
Telstra is currently investigating an ADSL outage in Nethercote potentially impacting up to 70 properties in the area.

