Telstra investigating internet outage at Nethercote

Telstra is currently investigating an ADSL outage in Nethercote potentially impacting up to 70 properties in the area.
A resident said the internet outage began early on Thursday and was continuing Friday morning, October 28.
Chris Taylor, regional general manager for Telstra in NSW said there was not yet a determination of cause, or of when service would be restored.
However, he added that NBN internet and Telstra mobile coverage were not impacted and continued to provide connectivity.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this is causing and once we identify the cause, will look to restore services as soon as we can," Mr Taylor said.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.