Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Stonewave Taiko, a Japanese taiko drumming group based in the Bega Valley, will hold two free workshops with Japanese Taiko Master, Eiichi Saito, when he visits this region as part of his Australia-wide tour. This will be a rare opportunity to work with a taiko drummer of Eiichi's calibre. Both workshops will be held at the Sapphire Coast Anglican College gym. Suitable for any age, any ability. Free but bookings essential at www.trybooking.com/CCXKX. Further information, call Mahamati on 0448 248 322 or by email stonewavetaiko@gmail.com.

