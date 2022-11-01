Bega District News
Far South Coast men plead guilty to cannabis drug charges in Bega Local Court

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated November 1 2022 - 2:49am, first published 2:00am
Two men who appeared at Bega Local Court on October 25 have both ended up with fines for drug possession.

