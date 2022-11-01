Two men who appeared at Bega Local Court on October 25 have both ended up with fines for drug possession.
Bega man Brendan Christopher Sproates, 41, pleaded guilty to two charges of possession, one for 5.92 grams of cannabis leaf and the other for 20 cannabis seeds.
According to documents tendered to the court, the drugs were found during a house search conducted by police for a separate matter.
His solicitor said the cannabis leaf was "for personal use only" and that he'd forgotten about the seeds that "had been there for five years".
Sproates was convicted and fined $600 on each matter.
In a separate matter, Merimbula man Andrew Keith Bootes, 33, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of cannabis leaf and a charge of driving with illicit drug in blood.
The drugs were found after he was stopped in his vehicle by police and he reportedly told officers he smoked due to "a bad back".
Bootes' solicitor argued that documents tendered to the court about the weight of the drugs were inconsistent with the amount his client suspected there should have been.
He argued the weight discrepancy was most likely due to the substance having been weighed in a Coles bag. The solicitor argued the amount should have been closer to 1 gram, instead of the recorded 4 grams.
Bootes was fined $600 for possession and $400 for driving with THC in his system, for which he was also given three months off the road.
Read more Court and Crime here
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.