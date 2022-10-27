Bega Valley council road hazards, traffic conditions now included on Live Traffic

Bega Valley Shire Council is now sharing road information on the Live Traffic NSW website and app.
Anyone checking up on this week's road closures and flooding would have noticed Bega Valley's council-managed roads are now included on the state government's portal.
Road users can now access information about traffic conditions, incidents, hazards and major events on council-managed roads via the same portal as state roads.
Council's director of assets and operations, Ian Macfarlane said the Bega Valley was one of 22 councils selected by the NSW government to publish road data on its OneRoad portal which feeds data to Live Traffic NSW and third-party navigation apps.
"We are excited to have the opportunity to provide up-to-date road information through this new platform," Mr Macfarlane said.
READ ALSO:
"Having all this information in one place not only helps keep busy motorists moving, but it also contributes to keeping our communities safe, providing them with invaluable traffic information in times of crisis such as bushfire or flood.
"Visitors to the area will also benefit from making more informed travel decisions and being better equipped to plan and complete their journeys safely."
OneRoad is being progressively rolled out to local government areas, with priority given to communities most affected by natural disasters like floods and bushfires.
All councils across NSW will be given the opportunity to use OneRoad by 2024.
NSW Farmers said the first stage rollout last week was great news, and its expansion can't come soon enough given the recent wet weather.
NSW Farmers business, economics and trade committee chair John Lowe said the widespread heavy rain and flooding had caused major problems for many local roads, posing a safety risk.
"There are potholes you could hide a cow in at some places, and getting them back up to standard quickly and efficiently will be a big problem for authorities," Mr Lowe said.
"It's great to see the first stage of the NSW Government's LiveTraffic upgrade come online for some of these flood-impacted areas such as the North Coast as New England, and I'd say there will be more than a few people keen to see the Central West and Riverina come online sooner than later.
"In the meantime, everyone needs to drive to the conditions, take extra care and remember: if it's flooded, forget it!"
For latest road information, visit the Live Traffic NSW website or download the Live Traffic NSW for iOS and Android.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.