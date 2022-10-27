Bega District News
Bega Valley council road hazards, traffic conditions now included on Live Traffic

Updated October 27 2022 - 4:45am, first published 3:01am
Bega Valley Shire Council is now sharing road information on the Live Traffic NSW website and app.

