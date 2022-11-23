In Western society psychics are easily dismissed as nonsense, yet many indigenous cultures around the world hold a similar belief: that all natural phenomena - humans, animals, plants, rocks, mountains and waterways - have a spiritual energy.
Miss Fay is a psychic on the Far South Coast who shared with ACM the story of her journey.
As a child she was very interested in being a spiritual person and said she frequently saw spirits.
When she was 20 she toured around Australia, camping.
"I was constantly alone, interacting with nature and everything powerfully opened up.
"I became deeply aware of all the entities and energies around me," she said.
Initially it was very exciting, but then she became afraid because she felt out of her depth "with no understanding of what was going on".
At the time she closed the door on it, but then set about getting a better understanding of what she had experienced.
Over the years, from talking to people, reading, and through trial and error, she learnt about the ground rules of "safe psychic engagement".
Psychic connection became a joy.
Miss Fay said Western civilisation can be dismissive of inner knowing.
"There are a lot of people who say 'don't trust your intuition, use your scientific mind'. But in societies that are closer to nature they are much more aware about psychic knowledge," she said.
She said everyone was capable of being psychic and animals were very good at it.
"You might hear your mother's voice because she is connecting with you.
"Instead of thinking you are imagining it and closing it down, you have to trust it and it will become stronger."
Census data showed that a growing percentage of Australians have no religious affiliation.
Miss Fay said there were First Nations villages and communities around the world that were animistic, attuned with nature and animals, and with an understanding there was spirit in all natural things.
"They say there is spirit in everything and that the spirits of people past are still here.
"They all have ways of interpreting that based on their culture, yet the western culture is quite cut off from connecting with the land and spirits and tends to be frightened and dismissive of it," she said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
