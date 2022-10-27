Bega District News
Bega District Letters to the Editor for Friday, October 28

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
October 27 2022 - 1:25am
Bega woman Daphne Sweeney's story of having to travel to Canberra for vital cancer treatment has resonated with letter writers.

Serious consideration

To the powers that make the decisions on the services that will be provided at the new Moruya hospital: Please give serious consideration of how you may be able to incorporate cancer care services for the Far South Coast. Canberra is too far away for people who are in the battle of their life.

