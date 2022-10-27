To the powers that make the decisions on the services that will be provided at the new Moruya hospital: Please give serious consideration of how you may be able to incorporate cancer care services for the Far South Coast. Canberra is too far away for people who are in the battle of their life.
I too had to go to Canberra for radiation for six weeks for colorectal cancer and yes it was very hard. I had to stay in a motel Monday to Friday, back to Bega, then back to Canberra for radiation on Monday.
I just hope our local politicians make a noise and don't allow another new hospital to be built without radiation equipment. It is absolutely disgusting our Ministers allowed SERH to be built and not include this very important facility. Ministers - state and federal - do something positive.
It's unfortunate that the long overdue surveys for long-footed potoroos in the South East Forest National Park (BDN, 10/10), aren't part of routine forest management.
Looking for evidence of native species in predator scats has been employed for many years. For example, surveys undertaken in and around Mumbulla State Forest in the early 1980s found 2249 mostly fox and dog scats. At the time analysis was based on physical evidence, generally hairs and evidence of the long-nosed potoroo was found in only 11, or 0.49%, of these scats. Only one quoll scat was found and it also had evidence of a long-nosed potoroo. Cats generally bury their scat.
Current surveys in the area are designed to identify preferred koala tree species, something that has been known since the first report on community koala surveys in 1997. The only apparent purpose of these surveys is to not find koalas, so the Forestry corporation does not have to look for koalas prior to logging.
While it is suggested the scat surveys will inform management of the fenced Nungatta 'rewilding' site. This poorly planned proposal will also lead to significant pollution of the White Rock and Genoa rivers and the fence is unlikely protect smaller species from feral predators like the black rat.
I have been a customer of George Owens Automotive Bega for a long period of time. George is not just an outstanding professional, more importantly he is an outstanding person and role model. He is honest and has a high level of integrity. I have dealt with a multitude of mechanics over 60 years and don't give my recommendations lightly.
George is looking for a hand up. He needs an apprentice who is hardworking and reliable and most importantly listens. If you can help George it will be greatly appreciated
It is positive and uplifting to read of young people rallying to protect the things that they love (BDN, 30/9). A "safe climate future" seems a fundamental human right, yet ongoing burning of fossil fuels and destruction of native forests continue to fuel human-induced climate change.
May the proactive young people who are both enacting change in their own lives and using their voices to call for governmental action, inspire us all toward a clean, green, healthy future.
October 21 was International Day of Action on Big Biomass and also coincided with the deadline for submissions to the federal government on whether biomass from native forests should be allowed to be classed as renewable and receive credits.
Burning biomass for energy has been shown to produce more emissions than coal per unit of energy produced. This fact alone should be enough to see this practice halted, but when also factoring in the impacts on biodiversity this practice should be banned.
Members of several environmental groups gathered outside Member for Eden Monaro Kristy McBain's office to deliver a letter calling on the government to disallow the burning of biomass as renewable.
"Releasing huge amounts of carbon now and hoping that this will be recaptured in 50 to 100 years and calling it carbon neutral and renewable is madness," said Scott Daines, spokesperson for South East Forest Rescue.
The forests on the South Coast are already suffering from 50 years of industrial scale woodchipping and to allow another industrial scale process to trash the forest would be the death knell for biodiversity.
This region has successfully seen off proposals for a wood fired power station and a pellet plant in recent years, but the threat will not go away until we stop pretending that burning native forest for electricity is "renewable".
It is good to see the council finally addressing the issue of stormwater historically and/or illegally connected to the sewer system. However in their public release they failed to mention the impact this flow had in their design of the proposed sewer management plan for Merimbula, or for that matter elsewhere in the shire.
Addressing this and improved sewer treatment may well mitigate the need for the expensive and potentially flawed plan to discharge waste water into Merimbula bay.
The debate, public angst and the expense associated with this exercise may well have been considerable less if council had acted earlier in this matter.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
