Looking for evidence of native species in predator scats has been employed for many years. For example, surveys undertaken in and around Mumbulla State Forest in the early 1980s found 2249 mostly fox and dog scats. At the time analysis was based on physical evidence, generally hairs and evidence of the long-nosed potoroo was found in only 11, or 0.49%, of these scats. Only one quoll scat was found and it also had evidence of a long-nosed potoroo. Cats generally bury their scat.