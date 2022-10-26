Merimbula anglers win annual 'Grudge Match'

The annual Merimbula, Pambula and Eden Interclub Competition locally termed the "Grudge Match" was run last weekend, with Merimbula the winner on 60 points from Eden at 30 and Pambula close on 25.
Heather Sutterby of Merimbula took out the prize for the most successful angler.
This competition, inaugurated in 1975, sees anglers from each club fishing the estuaries and the ocean from Disaster Bay up to Goalen Head for 24 different species.
A clear message is that the Merimbula Lake system is firing well. Congratulations to the Eden Amateur Fishing Club hosting the magnificent presentation lunch.
Meanwhile, inclement spring weather continues and we have no reports of successful offshore game angling.
It is not uncommon to see dolphins feeding near shore and a spectacular Facebook video taken by Sally Daly of the Wharf Restaurant shows a pair of dolphins herding up a school of Australian salmon against the shore just along from the restaurant.
With occasional boil ups, the salmon were packed together so close you could veritably walk over them.
The salmon are entering the Merimbula Channel and gathering at the bridge in large schools where they can feed on whitebait travelling through from the Top Lake.
There are also some good luderick about the bridge area, best bait stringy weed, available from Fishpen.
Salmon are also about off Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings beaches. Salmon respond to soft plastics, silver spinners and pilchard baits.
Good salmon and tailor are also available from the headlands.
Fishing with some bread burley and cabbage weed can also land some lovely drummer from the wash areas about the headlands.
We have reports of good snapper and morwong off Long Point at 20 fathoms and north of Haycock Point at 22 fathoms.
Congratulations to Garry Hugget of Jindabyne for a 56cm fish taken on pilchard bait.
Try also the Horseshoe reef, Lennards Island and further south past Boyds Tower at Eden.
Ocean flathead are biting well off Kianinny, Tura Headland and off the Pinnacles at Haycock Beach. Best results from 15 fathoms while drifting.
Keep your rigs ready for gummy shark just north of Long Point and at the inner edge of Horseshoe reef. Try anchoring using a burley bomb and a paternoster rig.
Good tailor continue to bite in the Pambula Lake. At Pambula, troll the stretch between the entrance and the Shark Hole.
The club will not be open on Friday, October 28 as this is the club's annual trip away, which this year is to Bermagui.
Membership details and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website www.mbglac.com.au.
