Merimbula anglers win annual 'Grudge Match'

Updated October 26 2022 - 11:17pm, first published 11:15pm
Terry Carson of Eden Amateur Fishing Club presents the Grudge Match Shield to Merrily Bell on behalf of Merimbula Big Game and Lakes Angling Club.

The annual Merimbula, Pambula and Eden Interclub Competition locally termed the "Grudge Match" was run last weekend, with Merimbula the winner on 60 points from Eden at 30 and Pambula close on 25.

