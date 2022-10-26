The United States, Canada and Mexico are now more accessible to the South Coast after Rex launched an interline service agreement with Delta Air Lines.
The new agreement will create a "streamlined travel experience" for passengers flying between Australia and North America.
Delta passengers traveling from North America to Australia will have easier access to Rex Airlines' domestic and regional network, including Moruya and Merimbula airports.
Going the other way, Rex travellers from Australia to North America will have easier access to 40 cities on the Delta Air Lines network.
Passengers will be able to book all flights with Rex and Delta Air Lines, including connecting flights, under one booking with a single baggage drop.
Rex's deputy chairman, John Sharp, said the company was "proud" to offer "seamless connections from our regional and domestic ports to a quality international carrier".
"This interline arrangement will make it easier for Australians to visit the U.S. allowing customers to connect onto Delta Air Lines' U.S. network, and for Americans to explore more of Australia with more than 58 destinations," he said.
"We are thrilled to be working with a world-class airline."
Delta Air Lines' Head of Sales - Australia and New Zealand, Nicole Bennett, said Delta was "excited" to be expanding its domestic Australian relationship.
"We are excited to be expanding the domestic Australian relationship with Rex Airlines to enable our customers to connect seamlessly to our daily Sydney to Los Angeles flight," she said.
"This service will increase to 10 flights per week from 18 December flying our flagship A350."
Los Angeles serves as one of Delta's most important coastal hubs, where the airline today operates 140 daily flights to 53 destinations across the globe.
One in America, Rex customers will be able to fly to major cities such as Seattle, New York, Atlanta, Detroit, Cincnnati, and Boston under the new partnership.
