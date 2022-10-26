Bega District News
Be your own health advocate says Bega Valley woman sick of 'getting the brush off'

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated October 26 2022 - 5:56am, first published 5:30am
Critical care nurse and patient advocate Kate Hoskin says gender or age biases can impact treatment given to patients in a healthcare settings. Picture supplied

Eden woman Michelle Dobrogosz, 64, says she's got to pick her battles when seeking medical treatment, worried she'll be "given the brush off" by healthcare professionals.

Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

