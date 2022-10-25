Flooding has begun to subside across the Bega Valley Shire following Tuesday's heavy rainfalls and rising rivers.
However, there remains a lot of water over roads and LiveTraffic is reporting road closures still in place Wednesday morning, October 26.
The Bega River at Bega North peaked at 6.42metres at 4.15pm Tuesday, above the earlier predictions of 6m but below the moderate flood level of 7m.
By 6.30am Wednesday it had dropped below the minor flood level of 4.6metres and continues to fall.
Leading to those river rises, Bega recorded 58.2mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday, and a further 13.6mm until rain eased late Tuesday night.
Merimbula recorded 56mm in the 24 hours to 9am Tuesday and another 9mm through the day.
However it was at Mt Darragh where more significant falls occurred.
Mt Darragh had one of the state's highest rainfall figures with 162mm in the 24 hours to 9am Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology reported in its afternoon update.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
