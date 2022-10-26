A Bega woman must pay $1500 after behaving in an offensive public manner and harassing police officers while intoxicated.
In Bega Local Court on Tuesday, October 25, Patricia Jenny Mundy, 51, pleaded guilty to three charges relating to an incident on August 17.
The charges were behave in an offensive manner in public place, harassing a police officer in the execution of duty, and continue intoxicated behaviour after move on direction.
According to documents tendered to the court, Mundy had been consuming alcohol at a public place in Bega known as the Willow Tree Reserve.
Police were called to the area just before 6pm after reports came in about a group of intoxicated people playing loud music and breaking wooden pallets.
Police reports indicated that Mundy spoke to one of their officers in a derogatory way, using racial slurs.
Police returned to the area again around 8pm after reports of people smashing bottles and fighting.
Detailed in court documents, Mundy reportedly threatened police with glass bottles and again used racial slurs towards the officers.
The court heard the incident was also witnessed by elderly people and families entering nearby Club Bega.
Mundy's solicitor Matilda Bogart said her client had been struggling with alcohol abuse for the past four years after personal grievances in her life, but since the incident in August, had sought mental health support.
Magistrate Doug Dick addressed Mundy directly in court and said "you know what you need to do, I won't force you to do anything" in relation to her seeking further support for her mental health.
Mundy was convicted and fined $500 on each matter.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
