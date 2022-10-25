Storms and heavy rains have seen widespread flooding and road closures across the Bega Valley on Tuesday, October 25.
Mt Darragh had one of the state's highest rainfall figures the Bureau of Meteorology reported in its an afternoon update.
In the 24 hours to 9am Tuesday, Mt Darragh recorded 162mm.
Officially, Merimbula received 56mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am Tuesday, and then a further 5.2mm during the day. However, anecdotally many regions have seen much more.
In Bega, 58.2mm fell in the 24 hours to 9am Tuesday and a further 12.2mm by lunchtime.
Although the rain made way for blue skies, the Bega River was in minor flood and at 3pm at Bega North had passed 6.33 metres and rising. (7m is the moderate flood level)
(Update - by 3.30pm the grey skies had come back!)
Further south Towamba Public School was non-operational for the day as the nearby bridge went under.
Rising waters on the Towamba River, Mataganah Creek and Wonboyn River also closed roads and causeways and saw the Burragate Bridge go under as well.
At 3.45pm, Tathra Road at Jellat was closed as the floodwaters continued to make their way downriver.
The Bega River was expected to peak at 6.5m - above the morning's estimate of 6m.
The rain is predicted to ease for the remainder of the week.
For the latest updates on road conditions visit livetraffic.com
