Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Free

Rainfall, flooding update for Bega Valley. October 25

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated October 25 2022 - 5:04am, first published 4:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Storms and heavy rains have seen widespread flooding and road closures across the Bega Valley on Tuesday, October 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.