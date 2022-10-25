During their five years of ownership, Yannis Gantner and Luke Redmond have transformed the Bermagui Beach Hotel - and their efforts were recognised on Monday night, October 24.
The iconic Bermagui venue was awarded the best deluxe pub accommodation at the Australian Hotels Association NSW Awards for Excellence in Sydney.
The pub had also been shortlisted for the best regional casual dining (southern) category.
Mr Redmond drove to Sydney to attend the award presentation.
"The award was amazing, a great achievement for us on the first step," he said.
Mr Redmond thought the attention to detail and the view to Horseshoe Bay and Gulaga helped clinch the award.
"There was a lot of thought with the tradies to make it happen.
"That made it stand out from the others."
The refurbishment of the hotel's nine guest suites was completed in October 2021.
The pair's focus is now on a serious makeover for the neighbouring Beachview Motel which they recently took over.
They hope that by Christmas they will have 18 guest suites of a very high standard and quality.
"That one is going to be a fun and different look again but with the same attention to detail so we are excited about it."
They will have a lot of external help on that second renovation "but for this first one it was just the two of us and our partners so it is really nice to know the vision we had has been well received".
Mr Gantner said they were "over the moon".
He had double reason to celebrate as his partner gave birth to their second child last week so it fell to Mr Redmond to attend the award ceremony.
Mr Redmond said it was a very exciting event.
"Because they hadn't held it for a couple of years, they went all out.
"There was a lot of people, and the food and beverage and the hosts were terrific," he said.
Having won the award the hotel will be doing more on the marketing front than previously.
"It creates a lot of exposure.
"Bermagui is getting more recognised and people know where it is."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
