Bermagui Beach Hotel wins AHA NSW Best Deluxe Pub Accommodation

By Marion Williams
Updated October 26 2022 - 12:01am, first published October 25 2022 - 10:00pm
Luke Redmond and Yannis Gantner took over the Bermagui Beach Hotel in August 2017. Picture by Marion Williams

During their five years of ownership, Yannis Gantner and Luke Redmond have transformed the Bermagui Beach Hotel - and their efforts were recognised on Monday night, October 24.

