Pambula Rotary partnered with the Disability Trust to provide an accessible art retreat which has in turn produced a bright new look for the toilet block at Merimbula boat ramp.
Run by Merimbula artist and disability worker SueEllen Yates the retreat took in art and music.
Lynne Koerbin organised the weekend as a presentative of Pambula Rotary and the Disability Trust.
"We were invited to join in the challenge of finding theme-based retreats," Lynne said.
READ ALSO:
Against a black backdrop, waves and seaweed were drawn and then the art group painted various fish which will be screwed onto the walls with a gap inbetween to create a 3D effect.
For SueEllen it's all about the fish philosophy.
"All fish co-exist in the same community and our disabilty clients are participating as part of our community," SueEllen said of the project.
SueEllen was also one of the nominees for Rotary's Inspirational Women award for her work with people who have disabilities. The nomination acknowledged SueEllen's artistic inclusion.
READ ALSO: Pambula Art Trail underway
Bega Valley Shire Council will help attach the fish in the next couple of weeks and Mitre 10 and Bristol Paints have supported the project.
SueEllen, who is leaving the community to head to Queensland to be closer to her family, said she still had two more toilet murals to complete, one at Kianinny and another at the Eden lookout.
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.