Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Pambula Rotary and Disability Trust connect for community project in Merimbula

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated October 25 2022 - 6:09am, first published 3:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SueEllen Yates and Lynne Koerbin with disability clients. The painted walls will be home to fish painted by the group. Picture By Denise Dion

Pambula Rotary partnered with the Disability Trust to provide an accessible art retreat which has in turn produced a bright new look for the toilet block at Merimbula boat ramp.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.