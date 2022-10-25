Roads, highway cut as floodwaters rise across south-east NSW

The Monaro Highway is closed just north of Cooma as heavy rains and flooding affects large swathes of the state's south-east.
The main route between Cooma and Canberra is closed to motorists in both directions at Bunyan as of 10.40am according to the Transport Management Centre.
It said local diversions may be in place but that a number of local roads in the area may also be affected by rising water.
Evacuation orders have been made for the Bombala Caravan Park and parts of Cooma's business district.
Meanwhile, in Bega, there are multiple road closures as water levels rise.
Bega recorded 58.2mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday, and Merimbula wasn't far behind with 56mm.
A minor flood warning is in place for the Bega River through Tuesday, with the NSW SES predicting it will reach 6.0metres Tuesday afternoon, October 25 (4.6m is the minor flood level).
Roads already closed (as at 12pm) include
Carp St at Kiss's Lagoon,
Poplar Avenue between Carp St and Valley St,
Bega St between Poplar Avenue and Auckland St,
Kirkland Avenue between Carp St and Poplar Avenue,
East St between Bridge St and Millowine Lane,
Bridge St,
Tathra Road between Rose Steet and East Street,
Buckajo Road between Ridge Street and Grosses Creek Road,
Murrays Flat Road at Bells Place
Angledale Road at the Brogo River
Tathra-Bermagui Road at the Wapengo causeway
Further south
Tantawangalo Lane between Tarlintons Lane and Tantawangalo Mountain Road
Devils Hole Road
Big Jack Mountain Rd at Towamba River
Pericoe Road at Towamba River
Wonboyn Road between Wonboyn River and Watergums Creek Bridge
There are also reports of water over the road at Old Wallagoot Road, Kalaru
Further south causeways are closed on Millingandi Road, Millingandi Short Cut Road and Forest Lane, Back Creek Road Lochiel, Nullica Short Cut Road at Leos Creek, Towamba Road at Stoney Creek causeway, Upper Kiah Road at Mustering Ground Creek
For the latest updates visit livetraffic.com
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
