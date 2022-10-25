Merimbula's young Sharks on court with world's best basketballers

Five talented young Merimbula basketball players recently attended the Basketball NSW U12 John Davidson Country Jamboree in Griffith, following selection for the event at the skills day held at the Merimbula courts in July.
The Jamboree provides junior country basketballers with an enjoyable basketball experience that includes more than just competition. The concept includes social activities, coaching clinics, and games.
The Merimbula Sharks kids selected - Lexie Wilson, Isla Collins, Ryan Collins, Tommy Adams and Spencer Mason - all had an amazing experience and learned a huge amount from the Basketball NSW staff and coaches in attendance.
In more great news from the Merimbula Sharks, six young players recently had a once in a lifetime opportunity when they scored the privilege of stepping on court at the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.
The Merimbula Basketball Association was lucky enough to receive spaces in the evening quarter finals timeslot, where the kids formed a guard of honour to welcome France, China, Belgium and the Australian Opals on to court for their respective games.
The kids then lined up on court in front of team China before the first game and team Belgium before the second game during the Welcome to Country and National Anthem pre-game ceremonies.
It was an incredible and inspirational experience for Sharks juniors Eamon Kennedy, Orla Kennedy, Maeve Kennedy, Aisling Kennedy, Isla Collins and Ryan Collins.
Watching the Opals secure a convincing win over Belgium to progress to the semi finals was the icing on the cake.
Meanwhile, the Merimbula Basketball Association said it was excited to see how many registrations were flowing in for the upcoming summer competition.
Registration will be open until October 27 and the association encouraged existing members and newcomers to ensure registration is attended to as early as possible.
The registration link is on the top of the webpage at www.merimbulabasketball.com.
The club said it was proud of its amazing volunteers and any help offered would be more than welcome - whether it's coaching, refereeing, helping in the canteen or on the barbecue.
If you're interested in playing a role, don't hesitate to reach out to the committee via merimbulabasketball@gmail.com.
