Old boats exert a certain hold over people.
Whether it is a replica of a historical 18-foot skiff, the majestic ferry that has cruised the Wagonga Inlet for 100 years, or the traditional boats that members of Narooma Boats Afloat painstakingly restore.
Around 40 of the mostly wooden boats will be on show on Sunday, November 13, for the annual Narooma Boats Afloat Festival.
The festival was started in 2006 by Malcolm McKay, Chris McGill and Brian Craven.
Sixteen years on, members Stewart Long, Rick Leeds and Graham Peachey were just as excited and passionate about the festival.
The festival was their annual opportunity to catch up with other boaties to talk about the traditional boats they have poured so much time, money and effort into restoring.
They also get to show off the boats as they make their way across Wagonga Inlet and under the bridge to do a few laps in Mill Bay before returning.
Mr Long said the festival grew "as a network of friends up and down the coast got involved".
"Once it got started, it took on a life of its own."
Boats come from as far north as Port Stephens and as south as Paynesville in Victoria.
Mr Long said his 112-year boat called Chug is the oldest in the area.
It was originally a crayfish dinghy from Tasmania.
He also owns the 1929-built Huon Islander, which was the Bruny Island ferry.
Mr Leeds' boat Stumpy was also built in Tasmania from Huon pine.
While Mr Leeds was living in Melbourne he met a fifth-generation boat-builder Greg Blunt.
"He tutored me over a three-year period and I rebuilt it," Mr Leeds said.
After playing golf, Mr Peachey used to drop by the group's boat shed where a boat was being restored.
"After I watched the progress I bought it and now I have a second one," Mr Peachey said.
Narooma Boats Afloat is an incorporated not-for-profit that is centred on the festival but also on getting people together.
The festival starts with a welcome barbecue at the boatshed on Friday evening.
The boats do a run on Wagonga Inlet on Saturday morning while those aboard enjoy tea and scones.
This year's gala dinner on Saturday evening is at Club Narooma where the Malcolm McKay best boat award is presented.
The winner of the award will lead the boats out for the Grand Parade at 10am on Sunday.
View the festival's program here.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
