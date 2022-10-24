Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bega Valley Shire Council's third landfill cell being capped at central waste facility

Updated October 24 2022 - 4:45am, first published 4:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cell 3 capping works are underway at Bega Valley Shire Council's central waste facility.

Works to commence final capping of a full landfill cell at Bega Valley Shire Council's central waste facility (CWF) are now underway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.