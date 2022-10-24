Works to commence final capping of a full landfill cell at Bega Valley Shire Council's central waste facility (CWF) are now underway.
Project manager, Tracey Kane said final capping works when complete will see the cell being managed as an ongoing legacy site.
"The management of landfill sites, from their initial scoping and excavation to capping and ongoing management is far more complex than is what often perceived," Ms Kane said.
"What may look like a vast hole in the ground being filled with the shire's waste is in fact a highly regulated asset and process that needs careful management.
"While these works were taking place, we were able to install methane management infrastructure in preparation for the application of a final cap.
"These steps are vital to ensure management of a highly combustible and environmentally damaging gas, and the interim seal also minimises rainfall infiltration which has the potential to generate leachate."
Ms Kane said council was successful in securing $804,000 in NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) funding for the upcoming capping works.
"Thanks to this funding under the EPA's Bushfire Recovery Program, our contractor, RARE Environmental will cap the cell first with a polyethylene geomembrane, followed with a seal-bearing layer before the final step of providing vegetation cover," Ms Kane said.
"People with properties nearby can expect some additional activity and noise coming from the CWF while works are taking place. This will be minimal and will only occur during the CWF opening hours until the works are complete.
"The end result will be a controlled landfill cell that is safe, environmentally sound and visually improved.
"From our end, work continues beyond the final capping of landfill cells as they become legacy sites to be monitored indefinitely.
"Although the CWF is the Bega Valley's only operational landfill site, we currently manage more than 20 legacy sites across the shire, ensuring they are not negatively impacting surrounding environments."
This project was funded using the NSW Environment Protection Authority's Bushfire Recovery Program for council landfills.
NSW EPA executive director engagement, education and programs, Liesbet Spanjaard said it was pleasing to see the Bega Valley Shire landfill capping project moving towards a successful conclusion.
"The Bushfire Recovery Program for council landfills aims to ensure that councils are not disadvantaged by accepting bushfire waste for disposal at their landfill, that local waste services are secure for communities and that the environment is protected," Ms Spanjaard said.
"The NSW Government awarded $22.1 million in funding to 15 councils for 26 landfill infrastructure projects that restored or improved council landfills.
"The start of the final stage that will see capping completed at the Bega Valley Shire landfill third cell is another step in the recovery process following the Black Summer bushfires for the people of Bega Valley."
Capping works are expected to take approximately eight-10 weeks but are weather dependant.
