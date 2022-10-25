Bermagui Public School welcomes back community with inaugural art day

Bermagui Public School held its inaugural art day on Wednesday, October 19.
Every child from Kindergarten to Year 6 had something on display for parents and carers who visited the school that afternoon.
There was at least one adult for each of the school's approximately 165 students so it was a full house.
Kaleidoscope was the collective effort of children and teachers although the idea came from Jess Snell, the school's assistant principal, curriculum and instruction.
Pre-COVID the school held an annual concert but that hadn't been possible since 2019.
"The school has been shut for so long due to COVID so we wanted to bring people back to the school, but without having crowds in one room," Ms Snell said.
Each child created at least three pieces of art with their class.
These were put on display in the art gallery and elsewhere around the school.
A second art gallery was modelled on the Cobargo Show.
It featured categories where children could enter pieces they had made at home.
There was also a series of interactive workshops the children could do with their parents and carers such as painting a mural and drawing portraits.
Students could also connect themselves to an interactive technology that converted whatever they said into a sound track for a comic strip they drew.
The event started with a welcome to country and a dance performance by the students which was choreographed by Gabby of Fling Physical Theatre.
Parents were given a map to guide them around the two art galleries and the interactive workshops.
Ms Snell said the event had come together really well.
"We wanted to welcome the community back into the school but also to celebrate the children's creativity.
"I think we are hoping to do it every second year, alternating with a concert, but that is still a thought."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
