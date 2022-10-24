Bega Valley Primary School students put on musical and dance performance for Littleton delegates

Students of Bega Valley Public School warmly welcomed the visiting Littleton sister-city delegates to their school for a morning full of entertainment.
Students from mixed age groups performed for the visitors on Monday, October 24. Up on stage was a troupe of Indigenous cultural dancers, the school's stage 1 students, the school choir, and the band.
The delegates said they loved having the opportunity to see Yuin students perform a culturally specific dance.
Delegate Pam Grove said It was great to witness the dance troupe and said the emphasis on Indigenous culture was also a key difference she noted between her city and Bega.
"I don't think the emphasis on native culture is as much as it is here.
"Although our histories are very similar in how they were treated - unfortunately.
"One of the differences is that we don't have land acknowledgements as much as you do here.
"I mean the minute we landed with Qantas we had a land acknowledgement and at the start of every event you have a land acknowledgement, they did that here at the school today too.
She said it was more difficult for her to connect with Native American people and culture due to the distance her city was from reservations, however her children had been given greater opportunities during their education as their school was named after the Arapaho people from Wyoming.
She said the children went on school excursions to an Arapaho reservation and tribal leaders would visit in cultural dress for the senior school graduation.
"We had a unique situation, but I don't know that other schools have that," she said.
Ms Grove said the school band was another impressive feature of the performance.
She said in Littleton, the arts and cultural sectors of their education system had to be fought for through grant applications, or otherwise risked being cut from the curriculum.
Ms Grove also admired the school's "beautiful old building" and said she wasn't aware of schools that were as old as BVPS in Littleton that were still functioning.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
