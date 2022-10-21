Smoke-filled newsrooms and power suits, to trackie dacks and Google Hangouts

I've been in the media game for a long time now - almost 40 years in fact.
I started on typewriters, surrounded by chain smoking colleagues in a musty newsroom.
Those were the days when safari suit-clad editors would mark up your mistakes on copy paper, throw it back at you and say "fix it" in no uncertain terms.
Then there was the thrill of the chase when one of your experienced peers received a tip on a good yarn - the newsroom came alive as you'd watch and listen in awe at them working their contacts.
Those were the days.
Over four decades I have seen some big changes in this industry - from typewriters to computers, the decline in newspaper popularity as digital content and social media takes hold.
But probably the most significant change for me has been the move to working from home.
The move from wearing a power suit to trackie dacks.
Today we have a new breed, a new generation of journalists, some who only know their colleagues as faces on their laptop.
They have never met in person but they know no different.
They will never get to experience that rush of newsroom adrenaline when someone breaks a big story.
They will never experience the office camaraderie and will only meet daily with their peers via a Google Hangout.
Don't get me wrong - we still get the job done and deliver the news, but as an older scribe, I miss that buzz only a newsroom could bring.
Having said that, I'm lucky enough to be able to arrange the occasional get together with my team.
But for me it's a different ball game.
I have one boss located in Nowra, the other in Dubbo.
It's not like I can yell across a sea of desks and ask them a question.
I initially saw this working from home gig as being fraught with challenges but thanks to today's technology it's working.
Our parent company ACM has more than 140 rural and regional newspapers and community-based websites across the country.
We are all connected, sharing stories, ideas and resources.
When our office closed and we were asked to work from home I had fears about work productivity and connectivity.
I was wrong.
We are now more productive and more accountable than ever before - in fact we have to learn when to pull up stumps at the end of the day because we feel we have to justify working unsupervised.
There will always be change and new beginnings.
Sure today's workplace is not like it was, but we can still cling to the memories of those heady days of the past.
Donna Sharpe, ACM Lower Hunter Editor
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
