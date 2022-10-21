Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

South Coast cancer survivor doesn't want to see another new hospital without the facilities to treat cancer patients

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated October 21 2022 - 4:46am, first published 4:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daphne Sweeney ringing the bell at the end of her radiation therapy in Canberra. Picture supplied

A South Coast cancer survivor has shared her experience of radiotherapy in the hope it will lead to the service being provided on the coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.