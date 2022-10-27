Anna Clark's stunning new book, Making Australian History, is set to make us think about this country differently.
Far South Coast historian Mark McKenna will speak with the award-winning historian, author and public commentator at the Headland Writers Festival at 3pm on Saturday, October 29, at the Tathra Town Hall.
The book was born from Ms Clark's research into the History Wars and why Australian history has become so politically heated.
It struck her that there was "no sense of the history of Australian history".
By examining how the narrative of Australia's history had changed over the generations, Ms Clark found she could piece together Australia's history from another perspective.
"History is a mirror of the society at the time which I found interesting, so you get the sense of changing conceptions of Australia itself," she said.
The challenge of writing the history of history was always where to begin.
"It is a very big question," Ms Clark said.
Histories written in the 19th and early 20th Centuries always began with colonisation she said.
"But now where you begin is a very live question because you have to include First Nations history and history-makers.
"Being in a place like the South Coast makes it very real," added Ms Clark whose grandfather had a property in the area.
So rather than relying on written records, Ms Clark also draws on First Nation oral histories, their communities, environmental archives and the history of place.
Middens for example "give us clues to how people lived and their attachment to places", she said.
Other materials include archaeological evidence and practices such as cultural fishing and burning.
"I think historians increasingly need to have a more encompassing history of Australia," Ms Clark said.
That requires an understanding of the limitations and the possibilities of every form of archive.
For example, paper records weren't perfect because not everything gets written down.
Ms Clark's grandfather had a property around Wapengo Lake between Bermagui and Tathra and it was while on family holidays there that she got hooked on fishing.
"My father, uncles and grandfather were all keen fishermen and I went with them as a girl.
"It is a wonderful way to be in the landscape and I can't imagine my life without fishing."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui.
