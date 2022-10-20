Quaama road closure for new 'wombat crossing'

Installation of a new pedestrian crossing in Quaama will see a section of the main street closed from next week.
Bega Valley Shire Council said works will begin on Cobargo Street, Quaama, between Yourie and Bega Streets to construct a raised pedestrian crossing - also known as a wombat crossing - and connecting footpaths.
Local contractors will carry out the works, which will require a full road closure from Monday, October 24, to Friday, November 4.
Detours will be in place via Yourie and Moruya Streets.
Community members can access the service station and general store under local traffic only conditions via the Cobargo and Bega Street intersection.
Council thanked motorists and residents for their patience.
This project is jointly funded by the NSW and Federal governments, as part of the NSW Road Safety Program, School Zone Infrastructure Sub-Program which aims to improve the safety of school children.
