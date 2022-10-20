Bega District News
Transport for NSW introducing 80kmh Princes Highway speed limit south of Tilba

Updated October 20 2022 - 4:44am, first published 3:30am
Since January 2017 there have been four car crashes on the stretch of the Princes Highway between Tilba Tilba and Couria Creek where the road is narrow with small shoulders. Picture file

The speed limit on the Princes Highway between Tilba Tilba and Couria Creek is being reduced from this week.

