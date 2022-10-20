The speed limit on the Princes Highway between Tilba Tilba and Couria Creek is being reduced from this week.
The approximately 5km section will have its speed limit reduced from 100kmh to 80kmh.
Previous electronic signage on the highway indicated the new speed zone would be effective from October 10. The effective date was then changed to October 17.
The latest information on the electronic signage now indicates the lower speed limit will apply from Friday.
The speed zone will extend for about five kilometres starting 120 metres north of Bermagui Road to 2.4km south of Fairview Road.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the department had done a speed zone review of the location after recognising the existing 100kmh speed limit did not suit that section of road because it was narrow with small shoulders.
"It is a section of road that has a poor crash history, with four crashes recorded in the five years from January 2017, including one fatality," the spokesperson said.
On Saturday, October 15, the Princes Hwy was closed in both directions after a serious crash that involved two motorcycles at Dignams Creek, just a few kilometres south of Couria Creek.
In addition to lowering the speed limit, Transport for NSW will install enhanced curve warning and narrow road signs to improve visibility for motorists.
Electronic message boards will be onsite for a further week to alert motorists to the new lower speed.
