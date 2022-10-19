Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Down South Jazz Club
October 20
From concerts in Europe, North and South America, to World Expos in Japan and China, George Washingmachine (hot violin/vocal), and Jim Pennell (swingin' guitar), have captivated audiences with their delightful string music. Share the fun as they weave their magic performing timeless classics at the Down South Jazz Club at Club Sapphire on Thursday, October 20, 7.30pm. Members $15, non-members $25. To book email bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590.
Swamp Stompers Farewell Show
October 21
Far South Coast band The Swamp Stompers will be playing their farewell tour show at Club Sapphire in Merimbula on Friday, October 21. The band plays funky rock and blues with heavy grooves, catchy guitar riffs and didgeridoo soundscapes. They were largely inspired by the John Butler Trio, Led Zeppelin, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. After 10 years playing together it will be the band's final ever performance in the Bega Valley. Tickets at www.stickytickets.com.au/hlr9e/the_swamp_stompers_farewell_tour.aspx
Nethercote Market
October 22
Nethercote Market is celebrating its 50th market on Saturday October 22. Enjoy buying fresh local produce, have a barbecue brekky or catch up with friends over a home-baked morning tea on the back deck of Nethercote Hall. Special guests Stonewave Taiko will be playing and giving a short workshop during the morning. Nethercote Hall is on the corner of Nethercote and Back Creek Roads.
Orchid Club
October 22
Sapphire Orchid Club's next meeting is being held Saturday, October 22, in the CWA Hall Bega from 2.30pm. Guest speaker is Peter Crook talking about bromeliads - a nice colourful foliage plant.
Bermagui Cup Races
October 27
Sapphire Coast Turf Club hosts the Bermagui Cup Race Day on Thursday, October 27. Gates open 12.30pm with a seven-race TAB meet. Free buses to and from the track including from Bermagui and Cobargo. To catch the bus from Bermagui and Cobargo you must put your name down at the Bermagui Country Club. Proudly sponsored by Bermagui Country Club, Yellowtail & Casella Family Brands, Sails Real Estate, Bega District News, ILG and Bega Bobcats.
Orchid Show
October 28-29
Sapphire Coast Orchid Club is holding its big summer show in the Pambula Town Hall. Open 9am until 5pm on Friday October 28, and 9am until 3pm on Saturday, October 29. A wide range of orchids to look at, many of which will be for sale as well.
Headland Writers Festival
October 28-30
Headland Writers Festival features conversations with authors, industry forums, workshops, performances, live music and more. Experience local musicians, poets and writers, with a lively mix of local heart and national ambitions. Hosted at Tathra venues including the hotel, town hall and Uniting Church. Program and tickets via www.headlandfestival.com.au/program.
Trivia night
October 29
Marine Rescue Merimbula is holding a fundraising trivia night at Merimbula RSL Cub on Saturday, October 29 at 7pm. $10 a ticket or $50 for a table of six. Family friendly with games and prizes. Book at fundraising.merimbula@mrnsw.com.au
Halloween Disco
October 29
PCYC Far South Coast is hosting a Halloween Disco for local youth at the Bega Civic Centre. There will prizes for best dressed and, of course, tricks and treats. Under 8s from 3.30-5pm, 9-12 years 5-7pm and 13-17-years 7-9pm. Free entry. For more info call 0490 439 174, or email farsouthcoast@pcycnsw.org.au
Flower Show
October 30
Bemboka Garden Club is hosting its annual flower show after a three-year hiatus. Bemboka Memorial Hall, Sunday, October 30, 12-3pm. Sixty-three categories of flowers, plants and floral art. Inquiries and a full schedule for show entries by emailing bembokagardenclub2550@gmail.com. Show admission $6, which includes light refreshments. There will also be raffles for a wheelbarrow of garden goodies, and a quilt donated by Bemboka Quilt & Craft Group. All profits recycled back to local community groups.
Raise the Roof
October 30
The Friends of Old Bega Hospital are hosting their annual Spring Fair to continue fundraising efforts towards the precinct's restoration into a community cultural centre. From 10am until 2pm, enjoy a free family fun day with plenty of entertainment including local musicians, dog high jump, Vegemite cooking competition, The Great Zamboni magic show and much more. Visit the resident artisan open workshops and join in the Halloween family parade with prizes for the best dressed. The Old Bega Hospital is located on Corkhill Drive, Bega.
Taiko masterclass
November 4
Stonewave Taiko, a Japanese taiko drumming group based in the Bega Valley, will hold two free workshops with Japanese Taiko Master, Eiichi Saito, when he visits this region as part of his Australia-wide tour. This will be a rare opportunity to work with a taiko drummer of Eiichi's calibre. Both workshops will be held at the Sapphire Coast Anglican College gym. Suitable for any age, any ability. Free but bookings essential at www.trybooking.com/CCXKX. Further information, call Mahamati on 0448 248 322 or by email stonewavetaiko@gmail.com.
Mumbulla School Spring Fair
November 5
Mumbulla School's Spring Fair will have market stalls, plus delicious food and drinks. There will also be children's activities, story telling, face painting, live music and more. Join the fun at 37 Bega Street, Bega from 11am to 3pm. Phone 6492 3476 for more information.
Panboola's 20th
November 6
Panboola is celebrating 20 years of connecting community through conservation with events onsite on Sunday, November 6, 9am-2pm and the community is invited to enjoy Fling Theatre and the Stonewave Taiko Drummers, music, face painting, creative workshops and exhibitions. A special 'Story Tree' will take place at 10am where Kate Liston-Mills and Gabbie Stroud will read aloud from the favourite writings. There will be food available to purchase. Visit www.panboola.com/anniversary.
Taste of Seafood Festival
November 26
The NSW Taste of Seafood Festival will come to Bermagui's Fishermen's Complex in November. The main event on Saturday, November 26, promises a fresh fish market, cooking demonstrations, competitions and games, and fabulous fish dishes. The series of free events was funded by the NSW government's Eat More NSW Seafood grants program.
