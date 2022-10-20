Letters: Volunteering a costly exercise that needs value better recognised

And there is a real cost to being a volunteer. For example, South Coast History Society has seven volunteers who deliver our 'Recollections' magazine to about 200 distributors on the South Coast every two months. Their petrol costs total at least $2000 each year. Our volunteer-based society simply cannot afford to pay this, so those seven volunteers are not just giving of their time, but they are also paying to actively support our community-based activities. Regrettably (but unsurprisingly) every one of our efforts to have this very real cost, currently borne by volunteers, publicly reimbursed have been totally unsuccessful.