Letters: Volunteering a costly exercise that needs value better recognised

One can only assume that the planned FOGO processing plant will require a development application, if it is to be built on land approved by the JRPP specifically for the Central Waste Facility.
Surely council wouldn't try to "tack it on" to to the existing footprint without the necessary documentation and EPA approval! Would they?
After all, the existing council block is finite.
The diminishing support for local community groups from potential volunteers that you highlight (BDN, 28/9) is the result of numerous, complex causes. COVID is not simply to blame.
For example, more women are now more frequently working. They historically provided the greatest source of volunteers to community groups. And churches, which once actively encouraged large congregations to become actively involved in community activities and provide community services, are now sharing that message - if it still exists at all - with far, far fewer parishioners.
There is also little incentive for people to volunteer. Long gone are the days when any local MP or mayor or councillor (let alone any Prime Minister or Premier or Governor General or Governor - other than at a 'photo opportunity' benefitting them!) - publicly thanked and genuinely recognised 'ordinary' individual local volunteers for the very valuable service they provide.
And there is a real cost to being a volunteer. For example, South Coast History Society has seven volunteers who deliver our 'Recollections' magazine to about 200 distributors on the South Coast every two months. Their petrol costs total at least $2000 each year. Our volunteer-based society simply cannot afford to pay this, so those seven volunteers are not just giving of their time, but they are also paying to actively support our community-based activities. Regrettably (but unsurprisingly) every one of our efforts to have this very real cost, currently borne by volunteers, publicly reimbursed have been totally unsuccessful.
It's time we recognised the real value of our (diminishing number of) local volunteers. And it's time we had a real conversation about what we now need to do to attract more volunteers - our community's real unsung heroes.
As a purchaser within stage 13, I find it insulting that we are labelled as zombie developers.
Recent comments from a student who has clearly led a privileged life in home that historically would have had land cleared and fossil fuels used for construction.
I too am against deforestation and would gladly protect old growth trees and wildlife. Why should I be subject to criticism by a small minority that knows nothing of my own values? I have visited this community for a decade and value the community spirit of which I want to be part of and protect for future generations. So I ask the protesters to stop and reflect on 'what if this was me?'
I've relocated, sold my family home, have secured much needed work within the community, why do I not have the right to have a home? This development site has submitted plans on four occasions for approval over a number of years. This is not new news to the community, so why didn't Tura Beach protest against all the other stage developments?
You label us incorrectly, shame on you. We bring wealth into the community, pay rates clearly needed by the Bega council, particularly with an extensive rate rise projected for near future. Leave us to lead our lives without fear of retribution.
