Newly released Census data provides evidence of the need for better health services in the Far South Coast.
The population suffers from more long-term health conditions than the NSW population overall.
While 39 per cent of the NSW population had a long-term health condition, the percentage was some 25 per cent higher in the Far South Coast.
Around 50 per cent of residents in the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla local government areas (LGAs) suffered from a chronic health complaint.
The incidence of mental health conditions including depression and anxiety was also 25 per cent higher in the Far South Coast than NSW overall.
More than 10 per cent of Far South Coast residents had a mental health condition versus 8 per cent of NSW residents.
Arthritis and heart disease were also much more prevalent.
Additionally, a larger proportion of Far South Coast residents had two or more long-term health conditions.
The Census' findings on the higher incidence of long-term health conditions in Far South Coast could reflect the shires' older demographic.
The median age of Bega Valley residents was 52 years and 54 years in the case of Eurobodalla.
That compared with the state's median age of 39.
A higher proportion of Far South Coast residents than those in the rest of the state did unpaid domestic work and provided unpaid assistance work to those in need.
However, a lower percentage than the rest of NSW provided unpaid child's care during the fortnight preceding the Census.
Again, that may have reflected the Far South Coast's older demographic, with there being fewer households with young children.
Meanwhile more than 13 per cent of Far South Coast residents provided unpaid assistance to a person with a disability, health condition or due to old age in the two weeks leading up to Census day.
Across the state the percentage was 11.5.
A higher percentage of Far South Coast residents also spent more than five hours during the week before the Census doing domestic work without pay for themselves and their households.
Compared with NSW, a much higher percentage of South Coast residents, particularly those in Bega Valley, had volunteered through an organisation or group in the 12 months before Census day.
For context, a far greater proportion of Far South Coast residents worked part-time than was the case across the state, so perhaps they had more time to do volunteer work.
Similarly, the older population could mean a higher proportion of retirees were available to volunteer their time.
