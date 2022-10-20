Bega District News
Analysis

2021 Census: Far South Coast folks less healthy, more caring

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated October 20 2022 - 9:44pm, first published 9:30pm
A higher percentage of Far South Coast residents had long-term health conditions than the NSW population overall.

Newly released Census data provides evidence of the need for better health services in the Far South Coast.

